Tony Khan Addresses Exploding Ringgate in Latest AEW Ad On Impact

Tony Khan didn’t shy away from the elephant in the room in his latest paid AEW ad on Impact Wrestling, addressing the exploding ring controversy. Khan and Schiavone’s latest ad aired on tonight’s Impact and saw Khan break down the big events from AEW Revolution such as Christian’s debut, Sting and Darby Allin’s street fight win, and Matt Hardy’s loss to Hangman Page. He also said that the show did “big buyrate numbers.”

After all that, Khan continued the storyline explanation for the lackluster exploding ring in the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match, saying that Omega is “terrible at building exploding rings.” He further went on to say that Eddie Kingston is a great friend and Moxley won a friend back. He put over Kingston’s attempt to save Moxley, noting that the ring may not have been enough to damage them but that we will hear from Kingston on Dynamite as to why he did what he did.

Schiavone then broke down the card including:

* The Inner Circle’s War Ciuncil

* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, & Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, & Thunder Rosa

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky

* Christian Cage speaks