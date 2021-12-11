Tony Khan On AEW Building Must-See Television Events Between PPVs, Putting Big Matches On Dynamite & Rampage

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Tony Khan discussed AEW building huge television events between pay-per-views, the balance of doing big matches on television and saving them for AEW pay-per-views, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tony Khan on Winter is Coming and AEW building huge television events between pay-per-views: “We do these big quarterly pay-per-views, but now it’s a while before the next pay-per-view. For fans, every Wednesday night, they are going to get great wrestling matches and on Friday Night Rampage. So, we consistently are doing these huge events. I think through the holidays, every Wednesday and Friday, people can expect the cards to get bigger and bigger. Winter is Coming, we are only a week away now. To be here in Long Island, to be in New York, and to be in Long Island for the first AEW show at the new UBS Arena, I wanted to pack it with something really special for the fans. Bryan Danielson wants to wrestle every week. When you have the best wrestler in the world arguably, and one of the best wrestlers of all time, and he wants to come out and wrestle every week, I’m all for it. He’s got one of the biggest matches of the year, one of the biggest matches we’ve ever had in AEW is Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page next week.”

On the balance of doing big matches on television and saving them for AEW pay-per-views: “It’s important because Dynamite and Rampage are a huge part of the lifeblood of AEW and it’s more important than ever to have great matches on Dynamite and Rampage. We’ve offered great cards. Winter is Coming this coming week on Wednesday night Dynamite is going to be one of those great cards. We have a great show on Long Island to build up Winter is Coming, and really, all through the holidays. The Holiday Bash is coming to Greensboro and the Holiday Bash. Huge plans for the holidays in Greensboro to make that hopefully a tradition just like we’ve made Thanksgiving Eve in Chicago a tradition. Maybe we can make Holiday Bash in Greensboro a tradition.”

On wanting to make the final month of Dynamite on TNT the best yet for the company: “This is the final month of Dynamite on TNT. Rampage is gonna stay every Friday night on TNT for a long time. Dynamite, the flagship, the OG, moving to TBS in January, and this is the final month of shows on TNT and I want to go out with our best month yet. I want people to remember the last month of Dynamite on TNT as the best month, so we’re hitting a lot of big markets. Like I said, we’ll be on Long Island, will do Winter Is Coming in Dallas, Holiday Bash in Greensboro across Dynamite and Rampage, which is a special Christmas night Rampage. We’re not going to be on Friday night, Christmas Eve. Rampage is gonna end up being on Saturday night on Christmas, which is fun, has some great wrestling on Christmas for everybody. Then the final Dynamite ever on TNT will be on December 29 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.”

