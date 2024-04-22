– Jack Perry is back in AEW, returning to the company at tonight’s Dynasty pay-per-view event to help the Young Bucks beat FTR to win the AEW Tag Team Titles. During the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about airing the footage of the Jack Perry and CM Punk incident that took place backstage at AEW All In: London in August 2023, and if that helped make Jack Perry into a bigger star for his return tonight at AEW Dynasty. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on the return of Jack Perry at AEW Dynasty: “I think Jack Perry’s return got a lot of excitement. It got a huge reaction. Again, I mentioned we were in Chicago, it was a great night when Jon Moxley became IWGP World Champion, and I got to watch Jack Perry’s return to American wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He got a massive star reaction in New Japan’s Windy City show, and I think he’s been doing great work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And when you go over, do an excursion, have a great run like he did in the New Japan Cup, and a great performance like he had against Shota [Umino] in Chicago, I think that had a lot to do with it.”

On why airing the footage helped explain where Jack Perry has been: “I do think we made a bold call in the run up to this match, and it really heightened the circumstances, and I think it added to the presentation of the moment of Jack Perry’s return tonight at AEW Dynasty. And the pay-per-view was a homerun, and I think a lot of people felt like it was a great return. Also, I felt like it was important to partially explain where Jack’s been because the last time we saw him on AEW television was Wembley Stadium. He went through the curtain, and we never saw him again since. So I did feel like some responsibility to the viewer given that I knew Jack was going to return to AEW to explain where he’s been.”

