wrestling / News

Tony Khan Announces TBS Title Tournament Begins On Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

October 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW TBS Championship

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the tournament for the brand new TBS title will begin on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The tournament will have a total of 12 wrestlers and the first round will include four byes.

Referee Aubrey Edwards previously stated that the finals for the tournament will happen on the January 5 episode of Dynamite, the first to air on TBS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW TBS Championship, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading