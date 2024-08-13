– Earlier today, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a video commemorating the career of Bryan Danielson. The video will be set to Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

Bryan Danielson is set to face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship later this month at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium. He’s putting his career on the line for the matchup. The event is slated for Sunday, August 25 live on pay-per-view.

Tony Khan wrote, “Before the Title vs Career match vs AEW World Champion @swerveconfident at #AEWAllIn London 25/8/24 @wembleystadium, we look back at Bryan Danielson’s career TOMORROW @BryanDanielson video, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) by @GreenDay! Tomorrow on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!”

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.