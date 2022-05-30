Tony Khan Claims AEW Double or Nothing Set A PPV Record, Angrily Reacts To Eric Bischoff’s Claim of CM Punk As a ‘Financial Flop’

Eric Bischoff and CM Punk got into it earlier this month after CM Punk told wrestling fans not to listen to podcasts with “old head bad takes.” Bischoff took shots at Punk’s MMA career and then later on his own podcast, called Punk a “financial flop” for AEW. During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum last night, AEW CEO Tony Khan angrily reacted to Bischoff’s comments, saying that Double or Nothing set a PPV record and credited CM Punk for that.

Khan said (via Fightful: “That’s fucking bullshit. There is only one person that can attest to that, I don’t know about other people. I can only attest to what’s happened here and public record, and some of these things are a matter of public record because freedom of information. We do have, over the years, a good amount of financial data in pro wrestling. I can tell you, no one wrestler has ever come in and made a bigger plus delta financial difference in the history of my company going into the third year anniversary, no one person has ever made a more positive impact. We just did a record pay-per-view buy, every pay-per-view, he’s done a four pay-per-view cycle now, every one of them was the record. Whether it was All Out, where he was huge part of the draw with Darby, his debut was a huge thing with the First Dance, the biggest Rampage draw in the history of that show. The matches, he carried the Friday Night War, which, by the way, is a matter of record in fucking court in the state of California that we won the Friday Night War. Just ask Jerry McDevitt because he fucking wrote it. This guy won it, vs. Matt Sydal, who is a great wrestler, he had another goddamn great match on Friday night. This fucking guy, he fucking did the Friday Night War, he did the First Dance, he’s done the record Double or Nothing. He did the record All Out in his debut. He was a big part of the record Full Gear, a great match with Eddie Kingston. He’s wrestled a bunch of young guys and veterans in-between there. Will Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, then he showed up and did the biggest program in terms of everything, TV, box office, ever with MJF. Then he did the goddamn main event here. He’s the biggest part of financial success in the history of this company. Let’s fucking go.”

Punk also briefly spoke about Bischoff, adding: “I will quasi-answer that. I never had a Twitter war with anybody. I never mentioned him by name and I think people like that just die in the dark. I don’t need to speak their name and stuff like that. I’m focused on what we’re doing and the positives we bring to the world. Everybody’s got a shitty opinion so just let him have it.“