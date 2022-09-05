wrestling / News
Tony Khan Comments On AEW All Out PPV Buys Number
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
In the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan said that it looks like All Out PPV buys will end up coming in around where Double or Nothing 2022 did. Brandon Thurston notes that Double or Nothing 2022 came in around 155,000 buys.
Khan alluded to competition from WWE events this weekend impacting AEW All Out.
He alluded to WWE’s events this weekend as competition that affected PPV sales.
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 5, 2022