wrestling / News

Tony Khan Comments On AEW All Out PPV Buys Number

September 5, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Tony Khan AEW Image Credit: AEW

In the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan said that it looks like All Out PPV buys will end up coming in around where Double or Nothing 2022 did. Brandon Thurston notes that Double or Nothing 2022 came in around 155,000 buys.

Khan alluded to competition from WWE events this weekend impacting AEW All Out.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Tony Khan, Ashish

More Stories

loading