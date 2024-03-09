Tony Khan on Jennifer Pepperman’s Influence On AEW TV Thus Far

Tony Khan recently weighed in on how AEW’s new VP Of Content Development Jennifer Pepperman is influencing the creative process. Pepperman joined AEW last month, and Khan spoke about working with her on the pre-AEW Revolution media call. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Pepperman on the shows: “I was in the office very late last night, working, and Jen was one of the people I had there with me along with Will Washington, Brian Danielson, Jimmy Jacobs, Mike Mansuri… It’s really nice to have somebody like Jen who has experience in pro wrestling but also a lot of experience in television. It’s the same process with more people and more ideas worked into it. She’s fitting in great and I like working with her a lot.”

On Pepperman’s influence in the focus on the women’s division: “The women’s locker room has never been more energized. I feel like the depth of talent has gotten stronger and stronger. Jen Pepperman adds a lot to any conversation she’s in. I love the world of soap operas and I think it’s fascinating what she does, she’s an Emmy Award Winning filmmaker.”