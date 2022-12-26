Tony Khan Discusses Jonathan Gresham’s Signing With Impact

In his recent Grapsody interview, Tony Khan was asked about Jonathan Gresham and his current status with AEW after reportedly asking for a release from the promotion in July. Khan admitted he wasn’t fully aware of the situation’s complete minutae, but more or less confirmed that Gresham has cut ties with AEW and ROH, moving to Impact where he appeared on their December 15 broadcast. You can read a few highlights from Khan and watch the complete interview below.

On Gresham’s current status: “I think Jonathan Gresham signed with IMPACT recently. I mean, I can’t speak to that, but I believe that’s what I saw in the news.”

On his well wishes for Gresham going forward: “I would be remiss if I didn’t say that I like Jonathan Gresham and I like IMPACT, and I think that’s great. And it’s good for him to have a great opportunity there, and it’s good for them to have a great wrestler there.”

