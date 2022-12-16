wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Makes Impact Return, Signs Contract With Company
Jonathan Gresham has made his return to Impact Wrestling, announcing that he’s signed a contract with the company. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Gresham came out and confronted Eddie Edwards after the latter beat Delirious in the opening match. Edwards backed off and later in the show, Gresham told Gia Miller that he’s signed a deal with the company and is “not going anywhere.”
Gresham previously appeared on Impact late last year after he won the ROH World Title at Final Battle, and also appeared on the April 14th episode of the show.
.@TheJonGresham is BACK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VVZQf1bPvG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 16, 2022
.@MeanGiaMiller caught up with @TheJonGresham after his SHOCKING return moments ago! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/4BsYdiSeeM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 16, 2022
