Tony Khan Says No One Wants To See Him Wrestle, Would Rather Focus on Booking
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Levack & Goz (via Fightful), Tony Khan was asked about wrestling in AEW and he noted that he doesn’t think anyone wants to see him do that. Instead, he’d rather focus on his current duties in the company.
He said: “I don’t think anybody really wants to see that. Not anytime soon. That’s not anything I think we’re going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster, the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now.“
