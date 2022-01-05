wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says One Of His Dream Signings Is Coming to AEW ‘Pretty Soon’
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
Tony Khan has teased a “dream signing” who is in North America and is coming to AEW “pretty soon.” Khan spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100 for a new interview and was asked if he had a “dream signing” that he was coming after specifically in North America.
“There is,” he said. “They are in North America. And they’re coming. And, pretty soon. It’s going to be awesome. I’m very excited.”
Khan didn’t give any further hints as to who the individual might be. You can see the clip below:
Tony Khan Says One Of His ‘Dream Signings’ Is Coming Soon To AEW. (via @YoJoshMartinez) pic.twitter.com/pZ8jkTP66U
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) January 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reveals His Biggest Issue With Current Wrestling Stars, Advice On How They Can Improve
- Jeff Hardy Was Reportedly Set For NXT Appearances Prior To His WWE Release
- Backstage Update on Creative Plans for WrestleMania 38 Due to WWE Day 1 Changes
- Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Taking Time Off Due to Neck Issues