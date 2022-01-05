Tony Khan Says One Of His Dream Signings Is Coming to AEW ‘Pretty Soon’

Tony Khan has teased a “dream signing” who is in North America and is coming to AEW “pretty soon.” Khan spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100 for a new interview and was asked if he had a “dream signing” that he was coming after specifically in North America.

“There is,” he said. “They are in North America. And they’re coming. And, pretty soon. It’s going to be awesome. I’m very excited.”

Khan didn’t give any further hints as to who the individual might be. You can see the clip below: