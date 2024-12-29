Tony Khan Is Open To Making Hammerstein Ballroom A Holiday Tradition For AEW

Tony Khan says that he’s open to making the Hammerstein Ballroom a regular tradition for AEW. AEW ran the famed venue for their Christmas week tapings as well as ROH Final Battle, and he was asked about the notion of coming back for an annual holiday tradition during the post-Worlds End media scrum.

“I really loved being in the Hammerstein Ballroom,” Khan began. “I thought that was a tremendous weekend for AEW. Big success, having the great shows, having the Christmas Dynamite and before that a Christmas Collision. Really a great holiday weekend.”

He continued, “I would be very open to that, and I think any time we can go back there would be great for AEW. It was a huge success, and great for AEW Collision to have one of the biggest ratings in the history of the show, the biggest rating in a year and a half. One of the all-time numbers and a great opportunity for us — but also against a lot of great competition.”

