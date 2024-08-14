– During an interview with TV Insider ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium and also teased “the most important announcements” in AEW history. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on if the important announcements are coming at Dynamite tonight or All In: “It is a very exciting time in AEW for many reasons…We’re days away from AEW All In on August 25. This is the most important and exciting time in AEW’s history. In addition to what is happening in the ring, there are so many exciting things happening behind the scenes at AEW right now. We’re on the verge of the most important announcements in the history of AEW. There are multiple aspects. The arrival of these announcements is imminent. We’ll have big news that could come at any time. Isn’t that the best kind of wrestling surprise when you know something is coming and you want it and it’s exciting, but you’re not sure when it’s going to happen? You have that feeling it’s going to happen. In this case, I have more than a feeling to paraphrase Boston. I have been working on this for a long time. We have a great team here. The future of AEW is very bright.”

His perspective on what’s using what’s happening in real life on television: “There are a lot of great things happening on AEW TV each week. We’ve been on an exciting run of shows….I’m very excited for this week’s Dynamite. As we approach All In tensions are high, and I think we can take a lot of that excitement we all feel, onscreen or behind the scenes about what’s happening. The imminent announcements in AEW and immediacy of AEW All In. That tension is palpable. If it heats up in the ring or behind the scenes or anywhere, at this time of year, we want to use it to keep fueling that fire because it’s a very important time for us to keep the fire burning.”

On The Young Bucks defending their titles against The Acclaimed: “The Young Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They are also very influential in AEW in the ring and behind the scenes. They’ve been instrumental since day one in the creation of this company. We’ve watched them change a lot over the past five years. One thing that has been a constant has been their wrestling skill. They are one of the best tag teams I’ve ever seen. They are great athletes and make for a deadly combination.”

“We haven’t had them necessarily wrestling every week on the show. I think for them to be competing tonight and defending the AEW Tag Team Championship is a big deal, particularly in such a big match. The Acclaimed are the former champions. At the peak of their popularity, I think they have been as beloved to the fans as anyone in AEW. We’ve seen each team pick up a win over the other. This year that rivalry has heated up. The Acclaimed are AEW’s originals who would stand up for the company and me personally. I love this matchup. It will be great. It is important any time you have The Young Bucks wrestling on television.”

Tony Khan on AEW doing more Saturday pay-per-views again after All In: “I tend to do Sunday pay-per-views outside of the NFL season. Then as we get into NFL season more of the events are on Saturdays where it’s less of a crowded football schedule. We’ve done a lot of pay-per-views on Sundays this year. Then Q3 and Q4 you’ll see more primarily on Saturdays as more attention is tuned into NFL football. And rightfully so because it is the greatest product and media enterprise in the world.”

On possibly doing more events at Esports Stadium in Arlington: “I think we found something very special around Arlington’s Esports Stadium in Texas. There is magic in the building and magic in those fans. I would love to keep doing more shows there and having major events there. And if there are other great wrestling markets, legendary wrestling markets that could sustain that kind of excitement week after week, I would love that. We found something very special there in Texas.”

Tony Khan on his first time meeting Shane McMahon: “That was the first time I’d ever met Shane. We both were in Dallas and have mutual close friends. They said, ‘You’re both in Dallas. You should get together.’ We did. I really enjoyed talking to him. He is quite an insightful, intelligent person. He seems like a nice guy and very smart. I enjoyed talking to him about wrestling. I’m not sure what could come of it, but he was a very down-to-earth and impressive nice guy.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and will be broadcast live on TBS. AEW All In: London 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium.