Tony Khan Says Bandido’s Visa Renewal Has Been Resolved

Bandido has been off of AEW TV due to a delay in his visa renewal, but that’s been resolved according to Tony Khan. Bandido last appeared on the January 18th episode of Dynamite, and Khan noted during the ROH Supercard of Honor media call that it was a matter of him needing to have the visa renewed.

“Bandido is a great example of an international wrestler that I’ve seen in Ring of Honor and was on All In and is a tremendous talent,” Khan said (per Fightful). “He signed with ROH when we started AEW. On ROH, he was the lineal champion. I really like working with him and he’s one of a number of international wrestlers who I really like who have had to renew their visas.”

He continued, “It’s nothing nefarious, it’s a process that, when you use international talent, for a company that does the bulk of its business domestically, then you’re going to see visa renewals and you deal with it whether it’s in AEW or English football. I was very excited to get Bandido’s stuff all settled and he’s been a great example of somebody that has a chance to excel in both promotions and internationally.”