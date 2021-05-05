Tony Khan Says Entire Second Hour of AEW Dynamite Is Allotted for Blood & Guts

– AEW President Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio and shared some details on tonight’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. According to Tony Khan (via WrestlingInc.com), the entire second hour of Dynamite has been allotted for the two-ring Blood & Guts main event match.

Khan also added that tonight’s show will be the biggest AEW attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions started, with 1,500 fans in attendance. That’s almost 40 percent capacity for Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

It was originally stated that the Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite would be a one-match show. However, that’s no longer the case, as other matches are now scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite.

Blood & Guts will feature The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a two-ring cage match. The show will air live on TNT.