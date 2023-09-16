– Speaking to Insider, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that MJF was came up with the idea on doing his own version of the famous Scott Steiner Math promo from his days in TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights and a clip of MJF’s version of Steiner Math:

Tony Khan on MJF’s version of the Steiner Match promo: “That particular one was him. Wrestling is all about collaborations and I really enjoy having that connection and the ability to create stories. We were putting down ideas for the week’s shows, and he did say that and it was a great idea. That’s how I like to put stories together. Sit down with MJF and Adam Cole, the three of us, and talk. I’ve shot videos with the two of them and they have this great partnership.”

MJF will defend his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe on Wednesday, September 20 at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The event will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.