Tony Khan Shares His Excitement for the Rest of 2024 for AEW

– In a post on his X account last night, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan commented on the rest of 2024 for AEW, noting his excitement for what’s to come. He wrote, “I’m so excited for the rest of 2024 @AEW! I think that this will be the best year in AEW yet!”

His post included a gif of Frank Costanza from Seinfeld saying, “I feel vigorous.” You can view his comments below.