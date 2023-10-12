wrestling / News
Tony Khan Takes Another Shot At WWE, Says The Era of John Cena & Undertaker Getting Over A Million Fans Is Over
Buckle up, folks. AEW CEO Tony Khan is back at it on Twitter, deciding to take more shots at WWE, particularly Undertaker and John Cena. He noted that NXT failed to get a million viewers with John Cena and the Undertaker, ending a decades long streak for the two. Khan has been more active than usual on social media this week, particularly after NXT defeated AEW in the Tuesday Night ratings battle this week.
He wrote: “This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended. With all due respect, until this week’s head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo.”
This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended
With all due respect, until this week's head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023
