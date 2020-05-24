Tony Khan on Signing Brian Cage While Injured: ‘I Really Believed In Him’

Tony Khan spoke during the post-AEW Double or Nothing virtual media scrum about signing Brian Cage back in January when Cage was out injured. Khan confirmed reports that Cage signed in January. At the time, Cage had a bicep injury and was expected to be out for a while after having surgery on it. Khan talked about why he agreed to sign Cage before he was healed up and said it was all part of his plan for the new AEW star.

“It’s true,” Khan said about Cage’s January signing (per Wrestling Inc). “Brian was injured when he signed. People were like, ‘That’s crazy you would pay this guy good money this whole time he’s hurt and he didn’t get hurt in your company.’ I really like Brian, I really believed in him and I have this plan for Brian. I wanted to do this with Taz all along.”

He continued, “There was a method to it, he wasn’t going to be ready to go until Double or Nothing, but I always knew Brian was going to factor into Double or Nothing. I always knew he’d show up here. He was expected to be cleared in May, so we signed him. He rehabbed and got ready, he had no idea what he was coming in to do. He’s great, we really, really believe in him. Strapped a rocket to him, you could say.”

Cage made his debut at Double or Nothing, winning the Casino Ladder Match and earning a shot at Jon Moxley which will take place at Fyter Fest.