Tony Khan Thanks TNT For Securing Picture in Picture Breaks For This Week’s Dynamite

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
This week’s AEW Dynamite will have Picture-In-Picture breaks even with a smaller crew, and Tony Khan took a moment to thank TNT for that. Khan posted to his Twitter account thanking the network for making sure they will still have the PIP for commercials, as you can see below:

AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan, Jeremy Thomas

