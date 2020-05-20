wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks TNT For Securing Picture in Picture Breaks For This Week’s Dynamite
May 19, 2020 | Posted by
This week’s AEW Dynamite will have Picture-In-Picture breaks even with a smaller crew, and Tony Khan took a moment to thank TNT for that. Khan posted to his Twitter account thanking the network for making sure they will still have the PIP for commercials, as you can see below:
Thank you @tntdrama for getting us Picture-In-Picture breaks in tomorrow night’s #AEWDynamite despite a small crew at master control so we can stay with matches in breaks! For tomorrow night’s live #AEWDynamite we’ll stay with the wrestling if we have a commercial break midmatch!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 19, 2020
