Tony Khan Again Says He Won’t Be Wrestling In AEW

In an interview with Levack and Goz (via Fightful), Tony Khan once again reiterated that he will never get in the ring to wrestle in AEW. Khan has been asked the question in the past and always says no. He did, however, take wrestling moves when the Elite attacked him earlier this year.

He said: “I still don’t think that is in the cards, but a lot of the best wrestlers in the world are in AEW. ‘Where the best wrestle’ is our tagline, and I want to keep it that way and keep myself out of the ring.“