Tony Nese Announced for The Wrestling Showcase in September

– As first reported by Wrestlezone.com, Tony Nese is the latest name announced for the inaugural event for The Wrestling Showcase. The card is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at The Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The Wrestling Showcase will be streamed live on FITE TV. Other names confirmed to appear include Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, Taya Valkyrie, and Deonna Purrazzo.