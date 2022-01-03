Tony Nese, Joel & Jose Maximo Announced as NYWC Hall of Fame Inductees

– The New York Wrestling Connection has announced its latest Hall of Fame inductees for 2020 and 2021. The induction ceremony is scheduled for January 29 at Sideshow. Announced for the 2020 class is the Hardcore Wrestling Alliance. For the 2021 class are Tony Nese and Joel & Jose Maximo.

Tony Nese was released by WWE last June. He later signed with AEW and joined their roster last month. The Maximo Brothers have a career spanning more than 20 years, including runs in CZW, ROH, and TNA Wrestling (as The S.A.T.).