Tony Schiavone Wants AEW Control Center Videos To Air On TV

The AEW Control Center preview that night’s Dynamite, Collision or Rampage. While it’s currently an online-only series, Tony Schiavone noted in the latest What Happened When (via Fightful) that he would like them to air on television.

He said: “I would love it to air on television. That’s a question for Tony Khan. He’s really into giving them action, and there is times we talk to him about ‘should we take a little time to sell this, sell that,’ he said, ‘No, we need more action.’ Our promos are a minute, where back in the day they used to let the promos go. he is so into making sure it’s time for wrestling that it cuts away from all the other stuff. I agree.“