Tony Schiavone on AEW’s Current Direction With Jeff Jarrett

– During the latest edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the current storyline with Jeff Jarrett going as a babyface during the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and giving Bryan Danielson a pep talk last week on AEW Dynamite. Schiavone noted that he thinks AEW has stumbled onto something “really good” with Jarrett right now.

Schiavone stated on Jarrett (via Fightful), “I have no idea what direction they’re gonna go with Jeff Jarrett here. But I think they have found something really good. He’s a veteran, and I really liked the way they presented him during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and I just hope they continue to use him as a veteran that everybody loves.”