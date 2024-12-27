Tony Schiavone Recalls Importance Of The United States Title For Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the importance of the United States Title for Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On the first person he thinks of when seeing the United States Title: “I think of Black Jack Mulligan. And that’s just because of my fandom. And then of course, [Lex] Luger was the US champion. Barry Windham, Ric Flair, Wahoo McDaniel, Greg Valentine, I mean, just blah, blah, blah, on and on and on of US Champions.”

On why the US Title is a big deal to him: “Here’s why the US title means so much more to me as a fan in that — of course, back in the territory days, all right. For instance, Harley Race is the world champion, but he doesn’t defend the world championship in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling all the time. So in effect, the US Title was the biggest title in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling at that time. So it was more prestigious in the territories than it was here in WCW, where it was underneath the world champion that you saw all the time.”

