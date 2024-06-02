Tony Schiavone Was Impressed By Jeff Jarrett’s Work on AEW Double Or Nothing Pre-Show

Tony Schiavone weighed in on Jeff Jarrett’s appearance on the pre-show panel for AEW Double Or Nothing, noting that he was “blown away” by the AEW star’s work. Jarrett was on the Zero Hour panel with RJ City and Renee Paquette, and Schiavone took time out of his latest What Happened When episode to praise Jarrett. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Jarrett’s performance on the pre-show panel: “I guess I shouldn’t have been, but I was kinda blown away [by] how versatile Jeff Jarrett is. That f**ker can do it all. He literally can do it all… I said [to Jarrett], ‘For an old f**ker, you can certainly do everything.’ And I was just blown away by -– and maybe I shouldn’t have been, maybe I should have known that Jeff Jarrett can do [anything].”

On Jarrett, RJ City and Renee Paquette’s work on the panel: “When they threw Jeff Jarrett in, and Jeff was just … I thought they did a masterful job and I even let him know that. Man, I said, ‘For an old f**ker, you can just about do anything in wrestling.’ Wrestle, talk, hell he could probably run a camera or two if needed.”