Tony Schiavone Says Kyle Fletcher’s Progression In AEW Has Been Spectacular

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed Darby Allin being involved in a car crash for Full Gear angle, the progression of Kyle Fletcher, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Kyle Fletcher: “And let’s also give a pat on the back to Kyle Fletcher. He’s come a long way, hasn’t he? I mean, we know how great Will Ospreay’s been ever since his arrival. But Kyle, when he first came here, wasn’t that spectacular. He wasn’t a tag team, and he was in Aussie Open, and now he has just flourished on his own. It’s been spectacular.”

On Darby Allin being involved in a car crash angle for Full Gear: “Wouldn’t have surprised me to see him go through a windshield, and just tumble down the road and jump right up with his skateboard. Yeah, Darby never surprises me. Never. ‘Oh gosh, he’s falling off the Empire State Building.’ ‘He’ll get up. He’ll be fine.’ That’s Darby, right?”

