Tony Schiavone On Which Matches He’s Most Looking Forward To At AEW All In: Texas

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the match he’s looking forward to the most at AEW All: In Texas and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the Women’s Title at All In: “I think there’s a good chance, as far as Moxley and Hangman are concerned [of a World Title change]. I think there’s a good chance we’re getting a new Women’s Champion as well. I think of all the matches, I’m looking forward to Mercedes and Toni the most. Only because I have such profound respect for both women. And they have done a tremendous job of making women’s wrestling what it is in AEW, I do believe. So I think women’s wrestling right now is the best it’s ever been in AEW. And I know we’ve had some great champions, I know we have. But I really like what Toni Storm’s doing, and obviously Mercedes has been great.”

On not knowing match finishes: “So I’m looking forward to that match more than any. And I think we could have a new champion there. Although I’ve been wrong before. And I’m going to put it out there again — I know probably half of you don’t believe me, and I don’t give a s**t. But I don’t really know who’s gonna win, who’s gonna lose. Because I have not really been told, and I really don’t care.”

