Various News: Tony Schiavone Shares Pic With David Crockett & Bob Caudle, IHWE Sets WrestleMania Weekend Show

– Tony Schiavone caught up with legendary announcers David Crockett & Bob Caudle on Wednesday, and shared a pic online. The AEW announcer posted the pic of himself, Crockett, and Caudle on Twitter tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite, writing:

“I’m in Raleigh NC today and got together with my former TBS partner David Crockett and the longtime voice of Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Bob Caudle. My fandom of watching wrestling began with David and Bob behind the mic. @AEW tonight on @TBSNetwork 8/7ct”

I’m in Raleigh NC today and got together with my former TBS partner David Crockett and the longtime voice of Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Bob Caudle. My fandom of watching wrestling began with David and Bob behind the mic. @AEW tonight on @TBSNetwork 8/7ct pic.twitter.com/hTHPLAqfiV — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) January 12, 2022

– IHWE in Texas has announced their WrestleMania weekend show. The company announced (per PWInsider that they will hold a show on March 31st with the Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame inductions and more.

The announcement reads: