Various News: Tony Schiavone Shares Pic With David Crockett & Bob Caudle, IHWE Sets WrestleMania Weekend Show
– Tony Schiavone caught up with legendary announcers David Crockett & Bob Caudle on Wednesday, and shared a pic online. The AEW announcer posted the pic of himself, Crockett, and Caudle on Twitter tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite, writing:
“I’m in Raleigh NC today and got together with my former TBS partner David Crockett and the longtime voice of Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Bob Caudle. My fandom of watching wrestling began with David and Bob behind the mic. @AEW tonight on @TBSNetwork 8/7ct”
– IHWE in Texas has announced their WrestleMania weekend show. The company announced (per PWInsider that they will hold a show on March 31st with the Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame inductions and more.
The announcement reads:
“See some of the best of the southwest on March 31st in Historic Fort Worth, Texas.
Thursday March 31st at Ridglea Theater (Site of the 2016 Parade of Champions event)
IHWE & IHW will present a Doubleheader!
Gets started Thursday Afternoon at 3 pm:
2021/2022 Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Inductees:
-Mike Foxx, Scot Summers, Chaz & Tug Taylor, Dan Bynum, Bull Schmitt From 2021
-Dick Beyer, Wahoo McDaniel, Austin Kellerman class of 2022
5 PM Insane Hardcore Wrestlng RETURNS!
X-Treme Combat 2022
The Texas based 90’s backyard promotion that kickstarted the career of Necro Butcher makes a return to Fort Worth. The gritty promotion will present a unique hard hitting brand of Professional Wrestling. Jazz, Rodney Mack, Brian Kendrick have all been through the IHW ring in 1998-1999.
See on 3.31 at X-Treme Combat
Sam Stackhouse
Tommy Prince
Gabe Wilder
Hoss Holding
The Unknown
Korey O’Neal
Joe Angelo Garcia
Phil Noir
Reggie Lincoln
Morgan Mercy
And More!
7 pm IHWE Old School Hustle 2022
The historic mega event for IHWE that in it’s history as seen: Matt Borne, Jim Cornette, Kyle O’Reilly, Lance Archer, Jerry Lynn, Stan Hansen, Charlie Haas, Myron Reed, Terrale Tempo, Delilah Doom, Athena, Laynie Luck, and others!
The Historic event will feature a New IHWE Champion Crowned, plus the 1st ever Battle of Fort Worth!
The 2022 Edition will feature such Texas stars as:
Aaon Eagle
Mysterious Q
T-Ray Watford
Chris Carter
Max Heights
Big Fitz
The Mountain Trevin Pomier
Rob Exotic
Angel Omega
And the Debut of Damon McCullough!
