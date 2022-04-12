Tony Schiavone Says Tony Khan Approves All Of Max Caster’s Raps Now

Max Caster’s raps pass through Tony Khan for approval before being delivered live, according to Tony Schiavone. Schiavone was on The Rob Brown Show recently and revealed that Caster’s raps have required approval from Khan since he got suspended for an August 3rd, 2021 verse that referenced Simone Biles’ mental health, Duke Lacrosse rape accusations and more.

Asked if MJF or Caster ever make him nervous with a live mic, Schiavone said (per Fightful), “With MJF, I am, because he has a tendency to be out of line. Max Caster, no, because that’s pretty much been put under wraps. Tony (Khan) has to approve what the rap is now. That’s burned him. I don’t know what he said one time, I can’t remember exactly what he said, but he got suspended because of a rap one time.”

Schiavone went on to talk about MJF, saying, “MJF is like, well he’s out of his mind. They were chanting one night about his religion, being Jewish, and he said something about Jesus Christ. When he said it, I remember thinking, ‘He is out of his freaking mind.’ I went backstage and I went, ‘why would you say something like that?’ He said, ‘Did you hear what they were chanting about me and my religion?’ ‘Yeah, but stop.’ He concerns me.”