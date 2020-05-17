wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Becky Lynch Moments, Full NXT Takeover: New York Title Match

May 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Raw

– WWE is counting down the top 10 Becky Lynch moments in their latest Top 10 video. You can see the video below, which is in honor of Lynch’s hiatus from the company due to her pregnancy as announced on Raw:

– WWE also posted the full NXT Title Two Of Three Falls Match from NXT Takeover: New York between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole:

