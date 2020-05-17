wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Becky Lynch Moments, Full NXT Takeover: New York Title Match
May 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE is counting down the top 10 Becky Lynch moments in their latest Top 10 video. You can see the video below, which is in honor of Lynch’s hiatus from the company due to her pregnancy as announced on Raw:
– WWE also posted the full NXT Title Two Of Three Falls Match from NXT Takeover: New York between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole:
