Various News: Top 10 Craziest WWE Announcer Reactions of the Year, Former WWE NXT UK Referee Undergoes Hip Surgery
June 2, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Top 10 showcased the craziest announcer reactions of the year:
“Watch these hilarious moments on commentary in 2024, from reactions to shocking moments, like Roman Reigns Spearing The Rock, to Pat McAfee and Michael Cole dissing Dominik Mysterio.”
– PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT UK referee Artemis Ortygie recently underwent hip surgery, and he’s going to need eight months of physical therapy to recover.