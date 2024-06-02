– WWE Top 10 showcased the craziest announcer reactions of the year:

“Watch these hilarious moments on commentary in 2024, from reactions to shocking moments, like Roman Reigns Spearing The Rock, to Pat McAfee and Michael Cole dissing Dominik Mysterio.”

– PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT UK referee Artemis Ortygie recently underwent hip surgery, and he’s going to need eight months of physical therapy to recover.