wrestling / News

Various News: Top 10 Craziest WWE Announcer Reactions of the Year, Former WWE NXT UK Referee Undergoes Hip Surgery

June 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Pat McAfee Michael Cole Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Top 10 showcased the craziest announcer reactions of the year:

“Watch these hilarious moments on commentary in 2024, from reactions to shocking moments, like Roman Reigns Spearing The Rock, to Pat McAfee and Michael Cole dissing Dominik Mysterio.”

PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT UK referee Artemis Ortygie recently underwent hip surgery, and he’s going to need eight months of physical therapy to recover.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading