wrestling / News
Top 10 Most Loved and Hated WWE Superstars On The Internet Revealed
Data from Bookmakers.com has provided some insight into the most loved and hated WWE Superstars on the internet based on online interaction and it certainly makes for interesting reading. The website compiled two separate lists, which you can read below:
Top 10 Most Loved WWE Superstars
Positive Sentiment (First %)
Negative Sentiment (Second %)
* Nikki A.S.H.
28.40%
2.85%
* Veer Mahaan
23.80%
2.12%
* Alexa Bliss
23.60%
6.43%
* Wendy Choo
22.50%
10%
* Mandy Rose
22.10%
9.16%
* Happy Corbin
21.70%
5.80%
* Sam Roberts
21.30%
3.25%
* Cody Rhodes
20.10%
8.33%
* Big E
19%
10.20%
* Montez Ford
18.60%
5.13%
Top 10 Most Hated WWE Superstars
Positive Sentiment (First %)
Negative Sentiment (Second %)
* Triple H
10.30%
18.40%
* A-Kid
11.10%
17.90%
* Bruce Prichard
4.82%
15.60%
* Shotzi
11.10%
14%
* John Cena
9.14%
13.80%
* Sarray
13.10%
13.40%
* Ricochet
9.74%
13.20%
* Io Shirai
18.20%
12.50%
* Katana Chance
10.60%
11.80%
* Seth “Freakin” Rollins
7.91%
11.60%
