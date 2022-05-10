Top 10 Most Loved and Hated WWE Superstars On The Internet Revealed

Data from Bookmakers.com has provided some insight into the most loved and hated WWE Superstars on the internet based on online interaction and it certainly makes for interesting reading. The website compiled two separate lists, which you can read below:

Top 10 Most Loved WWE Superstars

Positive Sentiment (First %)

Negative Sentiment (Second %)

* Nikki A.S.H.

28.40%

2.85%

* Veer Mahaan

23.80%

2.12%

* Alexa Bliss

23.60%

6.43%

* Wendy Choo

22.50%

10%

* Mandy Rose

22.10%

9.16%

* Happy Corbin

21.70%

5.80%

* Sam Roberts

21.30%

3.25%

* Cody Rhodes

20.10%

8.33%

* Big E

19%

10.20%

* Montez Ford

18.60%

5.13%

Top 10 Most Hated WWE Superstars

Positive Sentiment (First %)

Negative Sentiment (Second %)

* Triple H

10.30%

18.40%

* A-Kid

11.10%

17.90%

* Bruce Prichard

4.82%

15.60%

* Shotzi

11.10%

14%

* John Cena

9.14%

13.80%

* Sarray

13.10%

13.40%

* Ricochet

9.74%

13.20%

* Io Shirai

18.20%

12.50%

* Katana Chance

10.60%

11.80%

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins

7.91%

11.60%