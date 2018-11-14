Various News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Free Impact Matches, Former Tough Enough Competitor Looking To Combat School Shootings

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Impact Wrestling posted the following free matches…





– Former WWE Tough Enough competitor Dan Rodimer is now running for Senate in the state of Nevada and spoke with The Hill about combating school shootings…

“We don’t have the counselors. In Nevada, we have one counselor for 250 kids. The average is one per 150 kids. I want a resource officer in every school, and I want a counselor in every school. Those are the two things we need the most. We need to work from the inside out. You have teachers that need to learn how to counsel better. You’re a fresh teacher. You come right out of school. You’re excited, you want to teach, but they haven’t taught you really the counseling side. How do you talk to these kids? How do you break down the emotional intelligence side of it. If you start putting regulations on guns, it’s just going to open the door to do more and more regulations.”