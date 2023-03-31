Top Dolla On His Botched Dive, Says He’s Still Recovering From It

Top Dolla drew some attention after botching a dive during a Smackdown match in December, and he said he’s still recovering from it. The Hit Row member got caught on the rope diving over the top during a three-way tag team match, and he referenced it when talking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams.

“I went to do a dive one time and my leg was like, ‘You ain’t got that big fella,'” Dolla said when asked whether anything had gone wrong during a match (per Fightful). “I got caught on the top rope. It happens, it’s live TV, but you have to keep going with it. I’m still recovering, my leg is still recovering from that, and that was months ago. You still have to push through,” he said.

Top Dolla is part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal that will take place on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.