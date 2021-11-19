wrestling
Top Dolla & Swerve Scott React to WWE Releases
November 18, 2021 | Posted by
A couple members of Hit Row reacted to their WWE releases in Top Dolla & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The two took to Twitter to comment on their releases, with Dolla writing a message to fans while Swerve retweeted a post from Wrestling Revolver teasing his return to the company.
You can see their posts below:
See y’all in 90 days. #BudgetCuts
We Made Something Special and Now We Get To Again #TheCrew 👌🏽 @swerveconfident @TheeAdonisWWE @TheVibeBri
My 3rd Album Drops 12/3 on
All Streaming Platforms pic.twitter.com/4cWfmPSaQm
— A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021
😈
— Just Different (@swerveconfident) November 19, 2021
Who’s house?
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 19, 2021
