Top Dolla & Swerve Scott React to WWE Releases

A couple members of Hit Row reacted to their WWE releases in Top Dolla & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The two took to Twitter to comment on their releases, with Dolla writing a message to fans while Swerve retweeted a post from Wrestling Revolver teasing his return to the company.

You can see their posts below:

See y’all in 90 days. #BudgetCuts We Made Something Special and Now We Get To Again #TheCrew 👌🏽 @swerveconfident @TheeAdonisWWE @TheVibeBri My 3rd Album Drops 12/3 on

All Streaming Platforms pic.twitter.com/4cWfmPSaQm — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021