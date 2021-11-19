wrestling

Top Dolla & Swerve Scott React to WWE Releases

November 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hit Row WWE NXT

A couple members of Hit Row reacted to their WWE releases in Top Dolla & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The two took to Twitter to comment on their releases, with Dolla writing a message to fans while Swerve retweeted a post from Wrestling Revolver teasing his return to the company.

You can see their posts below:

