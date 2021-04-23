wrestling / News

Top Flight’s Darius Martin Undergoes ACL Surgery

April 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Top Flight AEW

Top Flight member Darius Martin is on the sheif, as he underwent ACL surgery today. The AEW roster member posted to Twitter to announce the surgery, writing:

“Had ACL surgery this morning….

First time having surgery and this anesthesia has been hitting my body like a MFer all day.

Nonetheless, the road to recovery begins. It’ll be long but when I’m back, expect me to be performing at a level you’ve NEVER seen before.”

Martin’s last match was for F1RST Wrestling in February. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Martin for a quick and full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Darius Martin, Top Flight, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading