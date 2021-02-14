Torrie Wilson On Her Reaction To WWE Buying WCW In 2001, Women’s Evolution In WWE

In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Torrie Wilson discussed her reaction to WCW buying WWE, the women’s evolution in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Torrie Wilson on her reaction to WWE buying WCW in 2001: “It kind of saved me that WWE bought out WCW because I had actually left WCW right before that. It kind of fell apart, and we had been negotiating a contract, and then I just decided that I didn’t think it was going to work out. I thought the wrestling thing was over. By that time, of course, I was dating a wrestler, so I was still kind of in whether I liked it or not. Him and I both had meetings with Jim Ross, and he got me all excited about joining WWE. The rest is history. It was really nerve-wracking.

“I didn’t come into WCW understanding wrestling at all. I grew up in a small town, and we didn’t have cable. So, I didn’t know about wrestling, other than Shawn Stasiak worked out at my gym in Boise when we went to Boise State. I remember him showing me pictures of him in his wrestling get-up and he was trying to go make it big. That’s all I had really known about it. It was scary and intimidating to walk backstage and you don’t know the protocol. I was really shy and keeping to myself. People thought I was a snob, but you see these guys like Scott Steiner walking around so angry. And then to go into WWE, you have all these huge stars – Stone Cold and The Rock. It’s just like I feel so unworthy to be here and I just want to hide.”

On the women’s evolution in WWE: “It’s really cool. It’s really cool to see how far they’ve come. We went from trying to make things look athletic, but also entertainment and being an athlete all at the same time. It was hard. It really does often bring me to tears to see how far it’s come and to see these women that are just headlining shows and doing these matches that are so long. It truly is incredible.”

