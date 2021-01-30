Total Bellas Ratings Up, Viewership Hits Season High

Total Bellas was up in the ratings this week, while the viewership hit a season high. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 432,000 viewers, up 20% and 23% from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 352,000 viewers. The rating is the best since the January 7th episode brought in a 0.20, while the viewership passed that week’s 426,000 to hit a peak for the season so far.

The show ranked #34 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA game on TNT won the night for cable with a 0.46 demo rating and 1.2 million viewers.