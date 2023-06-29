Traci Brooks Says She’s Not Likely to Return to Wrestling, Doesn’t Miss It

Traci Brooks hasn’t appeared as a wrestler for a while now, and she says she doesn’t have the itch to return. Brooks recently appeared on Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast and talked about if she’s be up to join her husband Frankie Kazarian in his feud with Eddie & Alisha Edwards plus more; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On a potential return to Impact to join Kazarian against Eddie Edwards & Alisha: “No. Alisha is an active wrestler and I’m not. What am I going to do? He doesn’t need his wife. I did have fun last year at Slammiversary. I got involved and got to hit Maria, that was fun. They’re like, ‘Hop over the rail.’ You mean open the rail gingerly and step around it? I don’t hop. That was a fun night. I’m good at home.

“I like going to shows and watching. Slammiversary was fun. Seeing the crew and talent is fun. I don’t think I have that itch anymore. I love being a mom. I love eating ice cream in my yoga pants. I’m happy in the state of mind I’m in. I don’t know if I would ever go back. It depends. Alisha pisses me off anymore, maybe, I don’t know. She looks like she has a fun face to slap. I’d like to slap Eddie.”

On what could potentially get her to return: “The only way would have to be something with Frankie. Not against him. God, he’s stiff. It would have to be something with Frankie so [Frankie & Traci’s child] Rebel could see. That would likely be the only thing that…I’m not going to embarrass myself and wrestle and put these girls that have worked their asses off. It would have to be something with Frankie so Rebel could see us do something together.”

On the lead-up to Slammiversary: “I did a few pre-tapes and that’s when I realized, ‘I’m done, I don’t miss this.’ I messed up a few times and was holding the camera crew up. I like my little life…IMPACT is always like, ‘Do you want to comeback, do you want to do something?’ No, I’m good. Wrestling, sports, everything has evolved. I missed a lot of it because I didn’t watch it for a while. Not for any reason, I was just too busy.”