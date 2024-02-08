WWE Files Trademarks For ‘WWE Speed’ and ‘Je’Von Evans’

Fightful reports that on February 6, WWE filed to trademark the terms ‘WWE Speed’ and ‘Je’Von Evans’ for entertainment services. ‘WWE Speed’ is a new concept the company tested before the December 15 episode of Smackdown, with all matches having a five-minute timer. Je’Von Evans is the new name for Jay Malachi.

