wrestling / News

Trent Beretta Comments On The End of Best Friends: ‘See Ya’

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Trent Beretta commented on the end of the Best Friends, which happened in a Parking Lot Brawl on last night’s AEW Rampage. Trent defeated Chuck Taylor, then attacked his ankle with a wrench, blaming Orange Cassidy.

He wrote: “Best friends. 2013-2024. See ya.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Trent Beretta, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading