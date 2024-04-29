wrestling / News
Trent Beretta Comments On The End of Best Friends: ‘See Ya’
April 28, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Trent Beretta commented on the end of the Best Friends, which happened in a Parking Lot Brawl on last night’s AEW Rampage. Trent defeated Chuck Taylor, then attacked his ankle with a wrench, blaming Orange Cassidy.
He wrote: “Best friends. 2013-2024. See ya.”
best friends
2013-2024
see ya pic.twitter.com/HZzfEeu9tL
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) April 28, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Draft Night 1 on SmackDown, Why There Were So Few Roster Changes
- Jim Ross Thinks Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash 2004 Match Put Him On The Map
- More 2024 WWE Draft Picks Continue Following SmackDown, Updated Draft List
- New QR Code on WWE SmackDown Reveals Survey & Uncle Howdy Teases