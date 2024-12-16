Trevor Lee Reflects On WWE Exit and Potential Return

Trevor Lee recently opened up about his exit from WWE and a potential return down the line. The former Cameron Grimes spoke with SHAK Wrestling for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his WWE release: “My whole dream was to make it to the WWE. I never dreamed about what happened after the WWE. And then when I woke up to that news of, ‘Okay, everything that I have worked for has left and now I didn’t have a goal.’ I didn’t have a backup plan, it was very scary.”

on the possibility of a WWE return down the line: “Life is long. I may make it back [to WWE]. ‘Cause you’d be lying to say they’re not the top of the top, right? But right now, MLW has shown the trust in me to give me this title match [against Mistico]. That really means a lot to me, to show to me that they trust in me. And I hope that I can make them happy.”