Trevor Outlaw Joins 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

June 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament 2024 Image Credit: Cole Radrick

The 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament has its latest competitor in Trevor Outlaw. Cole Radrick announced on Thursday that Outlaw is the latest entrant in the tournament, joining Rachel Armstrong, Hunter Drake, and Dylan Cole.

The event takes place on August 23rd in Spencer, Indiana and will be a 16 competitor, three-round tournament.

