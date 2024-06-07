wrestling / News
Trevor Outlaw Joins 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
The 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament has its latest competitor in Trevor Outlaw. Cole Radrick announced on Thursday that Outlaw is the latest entrant in the tournament, joining Rachel Armstrong, Hunter Drake, and Dylan Cole.
The event takes place on August 23rd in Spencer, Indiana and will be a 16 competitor, three-round tournament.
This one’s a bummer.
🚨THE SMITTY ENTRANT #4!🚨
Joining #TheSmitty is one of the loudest, most brash competitors in the Midwest. A product of @FreelanceWres, this dude is here to have a bad time.
“Yours Rudely” Trevor Outlaw has entered The Smitty!
TICKETS: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8DBc2Z5RtN
— raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) June 6, 2024
