Trey Bearhill Didn’t See His WWE Release Coming, But Wasn’t ‘Too Shocked’

Trey Bearhill did not foresee his WWE release, but he wasn’t incredibly shocked by it. Bearhill, real name Tiller Bucktrot, was released in May 2024 after two years with the company at the Performance Center. Bearhill spoke with Developmentally Speaking and weighed in on his exit from the company.

“I didn’t,” he said in regards to whether he saw his release coming (per Fightful). “I wasn’t too shocked in the aspect of any moment could be your last. I mean, we see it these last couple days. Any moment, it could be anybody. They could get the phone call and I knew that… Seeing the first releases when I was there, you know, those people that were on TV that were gone. So, I knew early that, ‘Okay, this definitely isn’t forever unless you’re able to stay exactly in the rise of where you need to be. So, I’m gonna do everything I can to potentially make that happen and if it happens, it happens.’

He continued, “So, it was a little bit of a surprise. I remember getting that phone call and I was just like, ‘Okay. Understandable. Thank you guys’ and everything. But, it was a little bit of a shock, because it’s just like, there are some things that… I felt good about, felt really confident wrestling, felt really good with the coaches that I was working with, and by good, I mean just of like, picking their brains and understanding and asking a bunch of questions, and then, it kind of just happened out of nowhere. So, shocker. But, at the same time, I always knew that, hey, it could have been any minute. I’m glad it was later than earlier because how much I was able to retain and know was a blessing.”

Bearhill has not worked a match since his WWE release.