Trick Williams Wanted To Base His Theme Song Off of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Family Ties’

In an interview with The Happy Hour (via Fightful), Trick Williams spoke about the creation of his theme song last year and how he based it off ‘Family Ties’ by Kendrick Lamar.

He said: “At the PC in Orlando, against Ilja Dragunov (match two), I got the theme changed. I got the instrumental and I told them I wanted to base the beat off a Kendrick Lamar song called ‘Family Ties.’ They came back with that instrumental beat and it was magical for me. My first time having a match at a PLE outside of Orlando was at No Mercy in California, and that’s the first time I realized, ‘We’re global with this.’ The people really love the Whoop That Trick movement. Since then, it’s taken off like a rocket.“