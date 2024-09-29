– During a recent interview with PIX 11 News, WWE Superstar Trick Williams spoke about CM Punk, who will be reffing his title match on Tuesday. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trick Williams on CM Punk: “Well, CM Punk, he’s a legendary WWE soon to be Hall of Famer, I’m sure, and he’s from Chicago. So with us premiering in Chicago, man, it’s gonna be a huge deal. I already talked to CM Punk here and he told me he’s gonna call it right down the middle. He’s gonna call it like it is. So that’s a big deal for us. I mean, we gotta keep Ethan Page straight. He likes to cheat a lot.”

Trick Williams challenges Ethan Page for the NXT Championship on Tuesday, October 1 on WWE NXT’s debut on The CW. CM Punk will serve as the special guest referee. The show is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.