WWE released a digital exclusive video from the WWE Performance Center featuring NXT Champion Trick Williams discussing his former rival and tag team partner Carmelo Hayes getting drafted to last night during the 2024 WWE Draft. Below are some highlights and the video of Trick Williams’ comments:

Trick Williams on Hayes getting drafted to SmackDown: “Yo, I’m super hyped, super excited for Carmelo Hayes,

he is a phenomenal talent, as everybody knows, he is him. However, I do think it’s extremely bold to call out Cody Rhodes your first day on the job. But hey, do what the people told you to do, WHOOP that trick though [LAUGH].”

On Hayes facing Cody: “Well, I think he’s gonna get better tonight. You know, Cody Rhodes is the best of the best, and there’s a reason why.”

Cody Rhodes defeated Carmelo Hayes in the main event of last night’s WWE SmackDown. The WWE Draft will continue on Monday, May 29 on Raw.

